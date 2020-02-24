Gigi Hadid Calls Jake Paul 'Irrelevant' Amid His Drama With Zayn Malik: Inside the Feud (Exclusive)

ET has learned new details about the Las Vegas incident between Zayn Malik and Jake Paul, which prompted Malik's girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, to speak out on Sunday.

Over the weekend, YouTuber Paul, 23, claimed that he had a fiery interaction with musician, Malik. The alleged incident went down in Las Vegas, Nevada, where Malik, 27, attended the boxing match between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder on Saturday night.

A source tells ET that Malik and Paul were staying in neighboring penthouses at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, when Paul invited Malik to hang out. The source says that after Malick declined the invitation, Paul blasted him on Twitter.

“Almost had to clap up zane from 1 direction because he is a little guy and has an attitude and basically told me to f*** off for no reason when I was being nice to him,” Paul tweeted. “Zane ik you’re reading this... stop being angry cause u came home alone to ur big ass hotel room hahaha.”

“Bro he literally started yelling and freaking the f*** out ‘you wanna test me mate,’” he added. “Lol I feel bad for childhood stars”

Hadid, 24, then responded to the first tweet, taking a dig at Paul and his “YouTube groupies,” and declaring him “irrelevant.”

“Lol cause he doesn’t care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies ..?” she wrote. “Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly a**. Go to bed.”

Paul has previously feuded publicly with his brother, Logan Paul, and YouTube star, Alissa Violet.

Malik has not publicly comment on the drama.

