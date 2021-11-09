Gigi and Yolanda Hadid Are 'Fine' After Zayn Malik Incident, Hope They Can 'All Move On,' Source Says

Gigi and Yolanda Hadid are hoping to put the recent alleged altercation with Zayn Malik behind them. "Yolanda is upset that her situation with Zayn came to light, as is Zayn," a source tells ET. "Gigi and Yolanda are fine and never had an issue over the incident."

The source continues, "At the end of the day, Zayn will be in the families' lives forever and everyone hopes one day they can all move on.”

The alleged incident took place in late September in Pennsylvania. Court documents allege that Zayn called Yolanda a "f**king Dutch slut" and ordered her to "stay away from [my] f**king daughter." He also allegedly referenced "the f**king sperm that came out of [my] f**king c**k."

Zayn then allegedly "shoved [Yolanda] into a dresser causing mental anguish and physical pain," per the court docs. In a statement to ET, Zayn said, "I adamantly deny striking Yolanda."

Zayn has since pleaded no contest to four counts of harassment.

A source told ET that Zayn and Gigi, who have dated on and off since 2015 and share a 1-year-old daughter, Khai, have called it quits amid the allegations.

According to ET's source, "Gigi asked her mother to watch her daughter while she was working in Paris, and that’s what Yolanda did."

But a second source tells ET a different story about who was watching Khai while Gigi was away.

"Zayn's mother was in town from the U.K. for a special visit, and she was at Gigi and Zayn's apartment watching Khai and helping," the second source tells ET.

Following his plea, Zayn is on 90 days of probation for each count, totaling 360 days. He must complete an anger management class and a domestic violence program.

Additionally, Zayn is not allowed to have contact with Yolanda or John McMahon, the security guard who was present during the alleged argument. If all conditions are satisfied after six months, the judge could terminate Zayn's probation.

The court docs additionally allege that Zayn tried to "physically engage in a fight" with the security guard, while "continually cursing at him" and yelling, "Get the f**k out of my f**king house, copper."

A different source previously told ET that a disagreement between Yolanda and Zayn had "turned hostile."

"Yolanda is telling people around her that Zayn struck her. Yolanda is extremely upset and it has caused issues with Zayn and Gigi," the source said at the time. "Gigi was not there for the time of the incident, so she’s had to listen to both sides."

In a statement to ET, Zayn denied the allegation, stating, "I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private."