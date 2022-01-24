'Ghosts,' 'The Neighborhood' and 'Bob Hearts Abishola' Renewed at CBS

A trio of CBS comedies has scored renewals!

Freshman breakout Ghosts has officially been picked up for a second season, the network announced Monday, while The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola have been renewed for seasons 5 and 4, respectively. They join returning comedy Young Sheldon, which landed a three-season pickup in May 2021, keeping it at CBS through season 7.

Since its Oct. 7 premiere, Ghosts has grown to become the television season's top new broadcast comedy, averaging more than 8 million viewers every Thursday.

The half-hour series, adapted from the British format, stars Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Román Zaragoza, Sheila Carrasco, Rebecca Wisocky and Devan Chandler Long. It follows a couple, Sam (McIver) and Jay (Ambudkar) who inherit a large estate in the country, only to find it falling apart and inhabited by an eclectic group of undead personalities. They decide to renovate the crumbling home and turn it into a bed and breakfast.

Watch the Ghosts cast react to the renewal news on set with this sweet video.

This may be no surprise to anyone who watches and loves #GhostsCBS, but we still found a way to surprise the cast with this good news— Ghosts is officially renewed for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/8enZVIcp8I — Ghosts (@GhostsCBS) January 24, 2022

Wisocky, who plays the lady of the manor, Hetty, recently spoke with ET about a potential season 2.

"We would all be delighted. We have no actual gossip to share at this point, but if people keep tuning in and the numbers that they have been, I think that makes a pretty sound case for CBS to continue telling the Ghosts story. There are so many more stories that we can tell and that we're dying to tell, so I really do hope we get the chance," the actress said last week.

She shared her dreams of what she'd like to explore further in a new season, adding that she's itching to dig deeper into Hetty's family and backstory.

"The flashbacks are always a lot of fun. I would love to meet Hetty's children in that time period," Wisocky said. "I have a fantasy of Rose [McIver] playing young Hetty. A very young Hetty way, way, way back when. I'm not saying that's going to happen, but wouldn't that be fun?"

Ghosts airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. For more, watch below.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.