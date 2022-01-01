George Lopez Recovering From Flu After Abruptly Leaving Stage During New Year's Eve Stand-Up Set

George Lopez's New Year Eve performance came to an abrupt end. On Dec. 31, the 60-year-old comedian was performing a stand-up set at the Muckleshoot Casino Resort in Auburn, Washington, when, during his 4 p.m. show, he stepped off stage and never returned.

In footage obtained by TMZ, Lopez is seen apologizing to a cheering crowd before exiting the stage. An eyewitness told the website that Lopez made it partway through his set before he was seen visibly sweating and began asking for water. After someone in the crowd offered him water, he apologized before stepping off the stage.

TMZ reports that an ambulance was seen arriving at the venue. Lopez's rep told Entertainment Weekly that he was not taken away in the ambulance but was instead treated by paramedics at the casino. The rep added that Lopez is currently back in Los Angeles resting and recovering from the flu.

Muckleshoot Casino Resort canceled the comedian's 8 p.m. show on New Year's Eve, and rescheduled it for Friday, March 18. Audience members at the 4 p.m. show were offered refunds.

We are pleased to share tonight’s cancelled 8 pm performance by George Lopez has been rescheduled to Friday, March 18. pic.twitter.com/8xYUkMYtiA — Muckleshoot Casino Resort (@Muckleshoot_C) January 1, 2022

