George Clooney Emails George Floyd's Family Lawyer With Some Blunt Advice

Crump made a virtual appearance on The View on Wednesday and told co-host Joy Behar that Clooney emails him from time to time because the 59-year-old actor is engaged in social justice matters and wants his children with his wife, Amal Clooney -- 3-year-old twins Alexander and Ella -- "to live in a better world." Crump said Clooney had a suggestion on how to respond to Chauvin's defense lawyers' suggestion that drugs caused Floyd's death in May 2020 rather than Chauvin kneeling on his neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds.

ET reached out to Clooney's rep, who confirmed that he did indeed send the email to Crump.

Crump recalled of Clooney's email, "'Attorney Crump, you should tell them if Derek Chauvin feels so confident in that, he should volunteer during his case, to get down on the floor in that courtroom, and let somebody come and put their knee on his neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds and be able to see if he can survive.'"

Crump added, "The experts will opine during this case that the average human being can go without oxygen from 30 seconds to 90 seconds -- where George Floyd went without oxygen for over 429 seconds, and that’s why it was intentional what this officer did. And I believe in my heart, Joy Behar, that he will be held criminally liable and it will hopefully set a new precedent in America."

Last June, Clooney wrote an essay about the nationwide protests going on in the aftermath of Floyd's tragic death in Minnesota that was published by The Daily Beast.

"How many times have we seen people of color killed by police?" he wrote. "Tamir Rice, Philando Castile, Laquan McDonald. There is little doubt that George Floyd was murdered. We watched as he took his last breath at the hands of four police officers. Now we see another defiant reaction to the systemic cruel treatment of a portion of our citizens like we saw in 1968, 1992, and 2014."

"The anger and the frustration we see playing out once again in our streets is just a reminder of how little we've grown as a country from our original sin of slavery," he also wrote. "The fact that we aren't actually buying and selling other human beings anymore is not a badge of honor. We need systemic change in our law enforcement and in our criminal justice system. ... This is our pandemic. It infects all of us, and in 400 years we've yet to find a vaccine."