'Gentefied' Season 2 Shares First Look Photos and Premiere Date

We're headed back to Boyle Heights!

Netflix announced the official premiere date for season 2 of Gentefied, as well as shared a handful of first look photos. The dramedy, produced by America Ferrera, returns in November with more raw and poetic, yet hilarious, episodes that will undoubtedly pull at the heartstrings.

The first season left off with some major cliffhangers, as Pop (Joaquín Cosío) was taken away by ICE without the Morales family’s knowledge after being arrested for a months-old outstanding fine. Erik (JJ Soria) and pregnant girlfriend Lidia (Annie Gonzalez), meanwhile, contemplated a major move to Palo Alto, while Chris’ (Carlos Santos) father offered to pay for his culinary school. Mama Fina also faced extinction after an art connoisseur bought the taco shop with plans to transform it into a themed "pop-up culinary experience."

Netflix

As for what's in store in season 2? The Morales cousins -- Erik, Chris and Ana (Karrie Martin) -- will fight alongside Pop as he fights to stay in the country, "all while dealing with new love, new babies, estranged fathers, and of course, tracking down Bad Bunny at a Halloween party," per the synopsis.

"They’ll fight to thrive, but along the way will question where they truly belong in a world made up of borders, family separation, and the potential loss of their beloved taco shop, Mama Fina’s. Because what’s life without free tacos?"

Created by Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chávez, the new season explores the toll of family separation, Brown love and joy in the face of adversity, fatherhood, the pursuit of the American Dream and love that crosses borders and time.

See more season 2 photos below:

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Season 2 of Gentefieddrops Wednesday, November 10 on Netflix.