'Game of Thrones' Star Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson Welcomes Baby Boy With Wife Kelsey Henson

Congrats to Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson! The Game of Thrones star and his wife, Kelsey Henson, welcomed their first child together on Saturday, they announced on Instagram.

"Our beautiful baby boy made his grand entrance into the world at 11:19 AM on September 26th 2020 after a short and intense six hours. 3530 grams and 52 cm. The birth was the most powerful, life changing, empowering thing I’ve ever done in my entire life. We are all doing well and settling in at home as three!" Henson shared on Sunday.

Björnsson -- who played "The Mountain" on the HBO series -- is also dad to daughter Theresa Líf, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend, Thelma Björk Steimann. He told the story of his son's birth on his Instagram post, noting that he's already introduced his daughter and son to each other via phone call.

"After an extremely hard 2 hours and 19 mins of pushing our healthy, strong, beautiful boy arrived weighing 3530 grams, 52 cm long," he said. "To finish the most beautiful, awe inspiring labour was the most wonderful phone call to my daughter to introduce her to her new little brother."

Björnsson is the latest Game of Thrones star to welcome a baby this year. Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark on the series, welcomed a baby girl named Willa in July.

A source told ET soon after Turner gave birth that her bond with husband Joe Jonas had strengthened.

"Although circumstances are different right now because of the [coronavirus] pandemic, Joe was there for the birth of his daughter," the source said. "The couple is happy they now have time to spend at home with their daughter and get used to their new life together."

Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow on Game of Thrones, is also expecting his first child with wife Rose Leslie, who played Ygritte.

