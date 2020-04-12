'Game of Thrones' Spinoff Series 'House of the Dragon' Starting Production in 2021

Forget winter, dragons are coming! The hotly anticipated Game of Thrones spinoff series House of the Dragon shared an exciting update with fans on Thursday.

The HBO series dropped some incredible concept art showing different, scaly versions of the Targaryen dynasty's fire breathing beasts to Twitter, along with a confirmation that production will be kicking off soon.

"Dragons are coming," read the post, shared by the Game of Thrones Twitter account. "#HouseoftheDragon begins production in 2021."

Dragons are coming.#HouseoftheDragon begins production in 2021. pic.twitter.com/Bxl763FVdY — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) December 3, 2020

Based on George R. R. Martin’s novel Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen -- the family of Daenerys (played by Emilia Clarke in GoT).

It was announced in October that English actor Paddy Considine had been cast to star in the series as King Viserys I, who was chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal.

Miguel Sapochnik, who directed iconic Game of Thrones episodes such as "Battle of the Bastards" and "The Long Night," will helm the new series' first episode, as well as additional episodes. He'll also executive produce, alongside Martin, Ryan Condal and Vince Gerardis.

House of the Dragon received a series order from HBO in October 2019, just hours after the network passed on its other GoT prequel, which had shot a pilot starring Naomi Watts.

HBO Programming President Casey Bloys said in January that House of the Dragonwould likely premiere in 2022.