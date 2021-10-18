Gal Gadot Talks Reporting Joss Whedon for His On-Set Comments: 'My Sense of Justice Is Strong'

Gal Gadot had no qualms about speaking out against Joss Whedon. In an interview with ELLE for its November Women in Hollywood November 2021 issue, the 36-year-old actress recalls how quickly she spoke out after Whedon, the director of Justice League, allegedly "kind of threatened" her career when she expressed concerns about her character and dialogue.

In May, Gadot claimed to Israel’s N12 News that Whedon "said if I did something he would make my career miserable." She told the outlet at that she handled the situation "on the spot." Whedon declined to comment at the time, as well as for ELLE's story.

"Oh, I was shaking trees as soon as it happened. And I must say that the heads of Warner Brothers, they took care of it," Gadot says. "... Going back to the sense of righteousness that I have... you’re dizzy because you can’t believe this was just said to you. And if he says it to me, then obviously he says it to many other people."

"I just did what I felt like I had to do. And it was to tell people that it’s not OK," she continues. " I would’ve done the same thing, I think, if I was a man. Would he tell me what he told me had I been a man? I don’t know. We’ll never know. But my sense of justice is very strong."

Gadot adds, "I was shocked by the way that he spoke to me. But whatever, it’s done. Water under the bridge."

Kristen Wiig, Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984 co-star, wasn't surprised by her actions. "When she needs to wear that hat, she is very clear on what is right," Wiig tells ELLE. "People who think she's just a pretty face are dead wrong."

Greg Williams

Though Gadot tells the outlet that "dealing with conflict all the time, it's not for me," she had no problem advocating for herself when it came time to negotiate her pay for the Wonder Woman sequel after the first movie's success.

"If you look at it like a card game, my hand got better," she explains. "I was willing to drop the ball and not do it if I wasn't paid fairly."

As for if she was nervous about asking for a raise, Gadot insists, "No, because when I'm righteous, I'm also right."

In addition to Gadot, ELLE's Women in Hollywood November 2021 issue honors Jennifer Hudson, Jodie Comer, Rita Moreno, Halle Berry, Lauren Ridloff, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and Gemma Chan.