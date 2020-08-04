'Full House' Cast Releases Hilarious 'Full Quarantine' Parody Video: See John Stamos and More!

Everywhere you look! The Full House cast isn't letting quarantine get them down. In fact, some of the beloved series' stars got in on a fun "Full Quarantine" parody video.

On Wednesday, John Stamos shared the hilarious clip to his Instagram account, showing the cast's take on the sitcom's opening credits.

"#fullquarantineStayhome/Staysafe/Stamos Unlike #FullHouse, this will all go away. #fullhousechallenge #wewin," he captioned the video.

In the clip, Stamos, who played pretty boy Uncle Jesse, struggles to get hair gel out while Bob Saget, who played clean freak Danny Tanner, pours hand sanitizer on himself. Dave Coulier (aka Uncle Joey) goes fishing for a slice of pizza while Candace Cameron Bure (aka D.J. Tanner) struggles to unclog a toilet. Jodie Sweetin (aka Stephanie Tanner) isn't interested in getting out of bed. And Andrea Barber (aka Kimmy Gibbler) wears a knitted breakfast food scarf while searching her fridge for eggs.

And show creator Jeff Franklin tries to play fetch with his two Golden Retrievers, who are both wearing face masks.

The final message reads, "Stay safe and stay home. Unlike Full House, this will all go away."

Stamos has been reminiscing on his Full House days a lot lately. He recently shared a funny photo of the iconic couch from the show, which he was using as a baby gate for his son, Billy.

The beloved '90s sitcom returned for five seasons on the Netflix reboot, Fuller House. The fifth and final season of the reboot premiered last year and is set to finish up later this year.

ET recently caught up with Candace Cameron Bure to talk about her quarantine lifestyle. For more, watch the exclusive interview below: