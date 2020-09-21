'Friends': Uzo Aduba, Sterling K. Brown, Ryan Michelle Bathe to Participate in Table Read With All-Black Cast

Uzo Aduba, Sterling K. Brown, Ryan Michelle Bathe, Aisha Hinds, Kendrick Sampson and Jeremy Pope are our new Friends. On Tuesday, the actors will come together for a virtual table read of the sitcom's season 3 episode, "The One Where No One’s Ready."

Brown will play Ross, while his wife, Bathe, will play Rachel. Aduba will play Phoebe, Sampson will play Joey, Pope will play Chandler and Hinds will play Monica.

The hourlong "Zoom Where It Happens" event with an all-Black cast is set to kick off at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Gabrielle Union, who appeared in a 2001 episode of Friends, will host, while Salli Richardson-Whitfield is set to direct.

The table read will support When We All Vote, a national, nonpartisan, nonprofit led by Michelle Obama dedicated to changing the culture around voting by bringing together citizens, institutions, brands and organizations to increase participation in every election.

Aduba teased what fans can expect from the table read while speaking with ET's Kevin Frazier on Sunday night. The actress had just accepted the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie, for her role in Mrs. America.

"We'll do it this Tuesday and [it's] a wonderful opportunity to play with Friends. Jeremy, who was nominated tonight, Sterling as well, you know, a bunch of great talents -- Ryan, my girl, Ryan. [She's] one of the people raising and elevating the conversation along this political path," Aduba said.

Tuesday's table read follows the "Zoom Where It Happens" table read of The Golden Girls, with an all-Black cast including Tracee Ellis Ross, Regina King, Alfre Woodard and Sanaa Lathan.