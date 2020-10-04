'Friends' Reunion Postponed Due to Coronavirus: Here's the Latest on the HBO Max Special

The Friends cast will be there for you (like they've been there before) but later rather than sooner, as their long-in-the-works reunion has been delayed amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The reunion special -- which brings Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer together with the show's producers for the first time since Friends left the air in 2004 -- was originally meant to debut with HBO Max's launch in May, ET has learned. A premiere date is now to-be-announced.

Though some fans have mistaken the reunion for a new episode of Friends, it is indeed an unscripted special that will have the actors returning to the show's original sets on Stage 24 of the Warner Bros. Studios lot to reminisce about the iconic sitcom and share rare behind-the-scenes footage, among other surprises.

It was previously reported that the reunion would film on March 23 and 24, with Ben Winston directing and executive producing with Friends executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane. Due to production shutdowns affecting all of Hollywood following the outbreak of COVID-19, it was pushed indefinitely.

HBO Max's launch will not be completely Friends-less, however, as all 236 episodes of the show will be immediately available on the streamer and ready to binge.