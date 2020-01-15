'Friends' Reunion: HBO Max Boss Offers Update on Special

We've waited over 15 years for a Friends reunion -- and it seems we'll have to wait a little bit longer.

News broke in November that the show's cast, including Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, along with the sitcom’s creators, David Crane and Marta Kauffman, were discussing a possible reunion project for HBO Max.

Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer of HBO Max, addressed the reunion at Wednesday's Television Critics Association winter press tour. "There's interest all the way around, and yet we can't seem to quite get that interest aligned to push the button on it," he said. "Today, unfortunately, it's still a maybe."

A source previously told ET that the stars have been throwing around ideas for what would be "the best product," and what will work with their schedules.

“The cast of Friends have discussed bringing the show back in some capacity,” the source said. "But in what form is still very much up for discussion."

“The cast are all friends and have been for 25 years, so bringing it back would be easy, however, they’re cautious," the source added. "The show has a cult following and high praise, and the cast and creators don’t want to do the show and its fans a disservice. The talks are still early stages, but everyone is on board in some capacity if it makes sense."

