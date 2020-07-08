'Friends' Reunion Filming Schedule Still Up in the Air Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Despite conflicting reports, there has been no confirmed filming schedule for the highly anticipated Friends reunion special with HBO Max. ET has learned that, due to the coronavirus pandemic pushing back the special's production schedule, dates for filming the unscripted reunion special are still to be determined by Warner Bros.

Deadline reported Friday that the HBO Max special is set to begin filming within the next two weeks, while The Hollywood Reporter claims this date has been pushed again.

Star David Schwimmer, who plays Ross Geller in the iconic sitcom, has told fans the reunion is "definitely" still happening and that all of the show's main stars -- Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing), and Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani) -- are all slated to return.

In July, Schwimmer told ET's Nischelle Turner, "I can tell you that we are hoping to shoot [the reunion] in August, in mid-August, but honestly, we will do it when it’s safe. There has always been a hope that a component of that reunion show will have a live audience, which makes the whole thing really tricky. We are obviously not going to risk anyone’s health by doing this."

For more from the exclusive interview, watch the clip below.