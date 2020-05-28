'Freestyle Love Supreme' Doc Chronicles Lin-Manuel Miranda's Pre-'Hamilton' Days: Trailer

Before there was Hamilton or In the Heights, Lin-Manuel Miranda was the co-founder and member of a hip-hop improv troupe called Freestyle Love Supreme alongside director Thomas Kail, performer Christopher Jackson and beatboxer Anthony Veneziale. And now, their story is at the center of a new Hulu documentary, We Are Freestyle Love Supreme.

According to the streaming platform, which shared the first trailer for the doc on Thursday, director Andrew Fried’s film “recalls the creative dreams of youth and why this show still means so much to these accomplished performers.” It chronicles their journey from the summer of 2005, when the troupe first started performing in the streets before making it to screen, for a short-lived TV series on Pivot.

Eventually, the young performers transformed into some of Broadway and TV’s biggest creators and stars, from Hamilton to FX’s Fosse/Verdon, starring Kail’s fiancée Michelle Williams. But that did not stop Freestyle Love Supreme from reuniting on the Broadway stage for a limited run at Booth Theatre in New York City during the fall of 2019.

In addition to Miranda, Kail, Veneziale and Jackson recounting their journey, the documentary will also feature appearances from Arthur Lewis, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Chris Sullivan, Bill Sherman, James Monroe Iglehart and Andrew Bancroft.

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme premieres on Friday, June 5, on Hulu.