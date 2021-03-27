Frankie Muniz and Wife Paige Share the First Photos of Newborn Son

Frankie Muniz and his wife, Paige Price, couldn't be happier after welcoming their first child together. The former Malcolm in the Middle star took to Instagram on Friday night to share the first photo of his newborn son, as well as reveal his sweet name.

The first pic in the slideshow is of his little one fast asleep with a sign next to him that had his full name, date he was born, and how much he weighed. There's also one of the 35-year-old actor holding his son at the hospital, a close up of his son's face, and one with his wife and baby.

"World, meet my son Mauz Mosley Muniz. He was born on March 22nd at 11:15 AM. That was the moment that my life changed forever," the actor wrote. "I had heard that it would, but I never would have expected the impact seeing my son would have on me. Honestly, I didn’t know it was possible to love anything as much as I love him."

Muniz explained that it took him "a long time to post" because he's been "1000% obsessed with him, already striving to make every moment he lives on earth the best it can possibly be."

"I found myself very emotional the other day as I pondered how lucky I was to have the most incredible wife and now the most amazing child and thought how all I want from now on is to make the world a better place, for them," he expressed, adding that he has given up his motorcycles and will stick to listening to the K-LOVE radio station "while driving the speed limit. I love you Mauz. I love you @pogmuniz."

Price also posted the similar photos, expressing her undying love for Mauz. She also shared how you pronounce the moniker.

"No words can express what it feels like to be a new mom. My entire life, I was terrified of children and having that responsibility to raise them into good human beings. Today, I am so proud of the fact that I have an ultra strong boobie hungry little monster that I get to call my own! " she wrote, before sharing his name and birth details and adding that "he’s literally my dream boat."

"Now, to get a handle on this whole breastfeeding thing... yiiiiikes. (p.s. Mauz rhymes with pause, in case you were wondering how to pronounce it)," she concluded.

Prince and Muniz tied the knot in February 2020. They announced she was pregnant in September with a YouTube video revealing the big news.

"Nothing quite compares to hearing your little one's heartbeat," Muniz said at the time. "We felt like we were living and experiencing a real-life miracle for the first time. The second I heard that heartbeat, reality set in. I was throwing out baby names and future career choices."

Price, meanwhile, also shared that the two had dealt with fertility issues.

"When we found out that we were expecting, we were both in a state of disbelief," she said. "We knew that we wanted this, but were told our chances wouldn't be that great. ... We beat the odds."

By October, they revealed that they were having a baby boy.

