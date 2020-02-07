Fourth of July Fashion Sales You Don’t Want to Miss

The July sale events have kicked off ahead of the long weekend. Major retailers and brand names are offering deep discounts for July 4th.

Shop markdowns across fashion categories, including clothing, shoes and accessories, for a limited time. This is the time to purchase a dress or a pair of sandals for summer on discount.

Whether it's a sitewide sale or discount on select styles, these July deals are some of the best you'll find this summer. Revolve, Intermix, Alice + Olivia, Bloomingdale's and Ray-Ban are among the fashion favorites participating in the July 4th sale.

Happy July 4th shopping, and check back as ET Style keeps you updated on the best new markdowns and deep discounts as retailers go live and announce their sales.