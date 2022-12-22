Former YouTuber Jenna Marbles Marries Julien Solomita After 9 Years Together

Jenna Marbles is a married woman! On Thursday, Julien Solomita took to Instagram to announce that he and the former YouTuber have tied the knot after nine years together.

In a slideshow of pics, Solomita posed with his new bride and their pup. He wore a classic suit for the occasion, while Marbles stunned in a white gown with long sleeves and lace details.

Other shots feature the couple taking a mirror selfie, the bride sitting on the floor with her dogs and the groom posing with Marbles' veil.

"married otters

Last year, during a Twitch stream, Solomita revealed that he had asked Marbles, whom he began dating in 2013, to marry him.

Marbles rarely speaks about her relationship since announcing her departure from YouTube in 2020. The platform exit came after she received backlash over past controversial videos, for which she has since apologized.