Former 'Bachelorette' Ali Fedotowsky Relives Her Breakup With Frank After Thinking He Was the One (Exclusive)

It's time to relive Ali Fedotowsky's 2010 Bacheloretteseason -- and beyond -- on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever! ET has an exclusive sneak peek at Monday's episode of the Bachelor highlight show, in which Fedotowsky opens up about her connection with the finalist who left her brokenhearted... and hints their romance didn't end on the show.

"There was a lot of man drama in your season, but at the end, it was also a very romantic season, and I know you had a great connection with Frank [Neuschaefer]," host Chris Harrison says during a virtual chat with Fedotowsky.

"That date with Frank. I was so mad at him for so long!" Fedotowsky laughs. Neuschaefer broke her heart in Tahiti at the final three, revealing that he still had feelings for his ex-girlfriend, Nicole.

"I was heartbroken, like, devastatingly heartbroken. Up until that point when he left, I honestly thought it was him, in my mind," she tells Harrison. "So, for him to leave, I almost felt like everything was taken away from me. I was so hurt, I was so devastated."

However, that day in Tahiti wasn't the last time Fedotowsky saw Neuschaefer -- and Harrison knows it. "Was that the last time you saw Frank?" he asks with a smile.

Fedotowsky got engaged to Roberto Martinez on her season of The Bachelorette, though they later split. She's since married radio personality Kevin Manno, with whom she shares two kids, daughter Molly and son Riley.

Sometime in between her breakup with Martinez and her relationship with Manno, however, Fedotowsky did reunite with Neuschaefer "for a night." The former Bachelorette told the juicy story on ABC's Bachelorette reunion special last year. See more in the video below.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever! airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.