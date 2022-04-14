Floyd Mayweather's Daughter Iyanna Pleads Guilty to Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Floyd Mayweather's 21-year-old daughter, Iyanna, has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the 2020 stabbing of Lapattra Lashai Jacobs, the mother of one of rapper NBA YoungBoy's children, ET has confirmed.

ET has learned that Iyanna pleaded guilty in Houston court on Wednesday. She faces six years of probation for the assault, which could include community service, restitution, or a combination of the two. She has a court hearing scheduled for June 16.



"We resolved the case between Iyanna and the State," Yaya's attorney, Kent Schaffer, tells ET. "The agreement calls for Iyanna to be on deferred adjudication for a period of 6 years after which she will have no felony conviction and the case will be dismissed. She is eligible to have the deferred adjudication end after two years pending her good behavior."

Iyanna, then a 19-year-old, was arrested back in April 2020 following the altercation at the home of NBA YoungBoy. A representative for the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office at the time told ET that Iyanna, also known as "Yaya," was arrested at a Houston residence for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon around 1 a.m. local time on a Saturday morning, and taken to Houston’s Harris County jail. She was later released on bond.

Jacobs suffered multiple lacerations to her arm and was transported via ambulance to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, though she required surgery.

TMZ reported that Iyanna confronted NBA YoungBoy and the victim at his Houston home, and said that she was YoungBoy's fiancee. When the confrontation moved to the kitchen, Iyana allegedly attacked the victim with two knives.