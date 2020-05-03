Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and Wife Hayley Expecting Baby No. 3

Party of five! Tyler Hubbard is about to add another member to his family!

On Thursday, the 33-year-old Florida Georgia Line member took to Instagram to announce that he and his wife, Hayley, are expecting their third child.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, already share Olivia, 2, and Luca, 6 months.

Tyler shared the happy news with pics of his two kids wearing matching green pajamas with gold stars. In one photo, Olivia appears to be whispering in her brother's ear. The other snap shows Olivia covering her mouth in surprise while Luca stares blankly into the distance.

"'Little brother, mommy and daddy are having another!'" Tyler captioned the cute image. "We were as surprised as Liv was and as speechless as Luca. #3under3"

Hayley shared the same pics on her Instagram page, writing, "When Luca finds out he’s not the baby anymore... Surprise, here comes Hubbard baby #3!!"

ET spoke with Tyler months after he and Hayley welcomed Olivia. At the time, Tyler even predicted that they'd have three kids one day, though it may have happened a bit quicker than they thought.

"I think we're going to end up -- if it's God's plan -- hopefully with three kids," Tyler said in 2018. "We've talked about possibly adopting one day, as well. I don't know if that will be the second or third kid, but we're going to let a year or two go by, enjoy figuring out how to be parents and then see where it goes."

ET caught up with Tyler again after he and Hayley became a family of four, and he revealed that his daughter had taken to being a big sister very well.

"She's doing great. She wakes up talking about baby Luca and wanting to give him kisses and everything," he said. "Knock on wood, there's been no jealousy and stuff like that yet. She's really adjusting well and loves him a lot."

