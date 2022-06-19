Florida Deputies Disciplined Over Leaking Bob Saget's Death Before His Wife Knew

Two Orange County, Florida sheriff's deputies were found guilty of disseminating information about Bob Saget's death before his wife, Kelly Rizzo, was able to get information on her husband's passing.

ET obtained an internal investigation report from the Orange County Sheriff's office that details the spread of Saget's death from employees to social media before an official release was provided by the sheriff’s office’s public information officer.

According to the report, deputies Emiliano Silva and Steven Reed violated the department’s dissemination of information directives by telling their friends and family members, who then posted the information on social media.

Deputy Silva texted his brother that Bob Saget was dead. His brother then tweeted the information, saying, "RIP Bob Saget."

The Sheriff's communications department determined that this tweet was posted before Saget's family had been notified of his death, before the Sheriff's Office put out an official media release and before the homicide unit or medical examiner had even arrived on the scene.

During this time, Kelly Rizzo was unable to receive any information from the hotel or police about Saget's condition and if he was alive or not. She also began receiving calls from the media to confirm what was happening with her husband.

For his part, Silva claimed he did not know his brother took that information to Twitter and maintains he "had no ill intent, but should not have said anything."

Fellow deputy Steven Reed was found guilty of confirming the news of Saget's death to a friend of his who had attended Saget's comedy set the night of his passing.

According to the report, Deputy Reed was not involved in the investigation of Saget's death and was unaware that Saget's family had not been notified yet, but confessed that he did not receive authorization to release confidential information about the investigation to anyone.

Both deputies have been suspended for 81 hours for their roles in the case.

Bob Saget died in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida on January 9. He was 65 years old.

The comedian was recently honored with the Impact Award during the Fourth Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards. During the ceremony, Rizzo became emotional, as she accepted the award on behalf of her husband.

“Bob's incredible daughters and I are so honored to be able to accept this on Bob's behalf. And this is very bittersweet, because this is just still… It's so surreal,” she said. "You watch that, and you look at him, and you're like, 'Bob was larger than life.' He was so full of life. He was a force of nature. And you watch that, and you're like, 'How is he not the one that's on the stage right now?' It still doesn't make sense. It still doesn't really compute."