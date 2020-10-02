Florence Pugh Stuns in Turquoise on Oscars Red Carpet

Florence Pugh is breathtaking at the 2020 Oscars! The 24-year-old actress arrived on the red carpet for the 92nd Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday wearing a stunning turquoise Louis Vuitton gown with a belted waist and ruffled skirt, with matching strappy shoes, a jewel-encrusted silver necklace and her hair in a twisty updo.

Pugh is nominated for an Oscar in the Best Supporting Actress category for her performance as Amy March in Greta Gerwig's remake of Little Women. She is up against Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell), Laura Dern (Marriage Story), Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit) and Margot Robbie (Bombshell) for the coveted statuette. Pugh and Johansson co-star in Marvel's Black Widow, set to release in May.

The British beauty has solidified herself as a fashion darling in the last year. Pugh graced the cover of Vogue's February issue and has donned the biggest designer names in the game on the red carpet, from Valentino to Prada.

Last week, Pugh took London by storm for BAFTA Awards weekend. The rising star got romantic in a red puffed-shoulder, long-sleeve Ulyana Sergeenko mini that boasted an accentuated sweetheart neckline at the EE British Academy Film Awards Nominees' Party. She teamed the playful dress with coordinating Christian Louboutin tie-up pumps.

The following night, Pugh was gorgeous in a teal green Givenchy one-shoulder dress that featured oversized ruffled sleeves for the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film Party.

Pugh loves pairing bright color and an interesting silhouette. In January, she rocked an orange satin Monse dress with an asymmetric hem and sleeve to the Oscars Nominees Luncheon.

The actress immediately made her way onto the best-dressed list when she stepped out in this sparkly embellished Prada number at the Critics' Choice Awards, flawlessly styled with Jimmy Choo shoes and Messika jewelry.

