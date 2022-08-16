Florence Pugh Confirms Breakup With Zach Braff

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff have gone their separate ways.

The Don't Worry Darling star confirms they quietly split in a new interview for the September issue of Harper's Bazaar. According to the magazine, the breakup occurred earlier this year, rounding out three years since the first photographic evidence of their PDA in April 2019.

"We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on," she tells the magazine. “We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together. So we’ve done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it."

While that's all the 26-year-old Oscar nominee says on the matter, she does comment on the publicity stars like she and Braff are subjected to -- a level she believes is "incredibly wrong."

"Whenever I feel like that line has been crossed in my life, whether it’s paparazzi taking private moments, or moments that aren’t even real, or gossip channels that encourage members of the public to share private moments of famous people walking down the street, I think it’s incredibly wrong,” she notes. “I don’t think that people, just because they have this job, that every aspect of their life should be watched and written about. We haven’t signed up for a reality TV show."

Since their romance emerged publicly, the spotlight was sometimes harsh as critics took issue with their 21-year age gap, spurring Pugh to take a stand for their relationship.

Back in April, she commemorated Braff's 47th birthday with a tribute posted to her Instagram Story. However, they were last photographed together in January.

Though they're no longer a couple, their romance has ended much like it started: with a movie project. The two, who worked together on Braff's 2019 short, In the Time It Takes to Get There, have since collaborated on Braff's A Good Person, which stars Pugh once again. The project is due out in 2023.

As she tells Harper's Bazaar, “The movie that we made together genuinely was probably one of my most favorite experiences."