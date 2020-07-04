Florence Pugh Celebrates Boyfriend Zach Braff’s 45th Birthday Amid Coronavirus Quarantine

Zach Braff celebrated his 45th birthday in quarantine on Monday.

The former Scrubs star’s girlfriend, Florence Pugh, took to Instagram to share a cute snap of Braff enjoying a birthday nap.

“Today we shall smile wider than the clouds are grey,” the 24-year-old actress and musician captioned the pic. “April 6th and we’re celebrating hard! Happy Birthday wishes, boogies and cheers for this special person. Raise those bubbles and jiggle!”

The photo showed Braff cuddled up with a pet pup while snoozing in a picturesque outdoor setting.

Braff also shared a selfie to mark his birthday, writing, “It’s my special day.”

“Happy happy!” actor Scott Foley replied.

Singer-songwriter Joshua Radin then sent virtual musical wishes. “I’m singing happy birthday from three canyons over in the rain. Can you hear? Sorry, I whisper sing...” he commented on the post.

“YEEOOOWWWW,” Joey King meanwhile wrote.

Braff also shared a snap on his Instagram Stories, writing, “All I wanted for my birthday was overalls and a puppy,” then another photo showing Pugh wearing socks with his face on them.

Braff and Pugh, who worked together on the film In the Time It Takes To Get There, were first spotted together in public last April. They separately attended the New York premiere of Pugh's show, Little Women, as well as the Marriage Story premiere in November.

In January, the pair were snapped kissing in Los Angeles, California, following news of Pugh’s Oscar nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her role as Amy in Little Women.

While some have criticized the couple's 21-year age gap, Pugh doesn’t seem fazed judging by her response to one Instagram user in December.

