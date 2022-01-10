Flashback: Bob Saget Praises Co-Stars In His First ET Interview on 'Full House' Set

From his early days of fame, through his storied career as an actor and comedian, Bob Saget was a genuine, supportive and funny star. ET is taking a look back at our first interviews with the late comic, following his untimely death on Sunday.

ET spoke with Saget when he first appeared on TV as a co-host on the short-lived CBS news talk show The Morning Program, and his sharp wit and wryly self-deprecating sense of humor was already on full display.

"It's the kind of show where four people are on it, and they really like each other," Saget told ET in the 1987 interview, quickly adding, "Well, they don't like me, but I like them a lot."

While The Morning Program only lasted a matter of months, Saget used the skills he picked up to play a fake morning show host on Full House, which debuted in September 1987.

Saget starred as Danny Tanner, a widowed father of three daughters who turns to his brother-in-law Jesse (John Stamos), and his childhood best friend, Joey (Dave Coulier), to help him raise his little girls -- D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodi Sweetin) and the infant Michelle (played by both Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen).

ET was on the set of Full House during its first season, and Saget had nothing but love and praise for his cast of co-stars -- particularly the young actresses that played his daughters.

"We have twins who play the babies and they are just amazing," Saget said of the Olsen sisters, accurately foreshadowing their monumental success in the years to come.

Speaking of Bure, Saget marveled, "She's a really good actress! She's made me cry several times, and that's during comedic scenes."

"And Jodie Sweetin, she's like a little George Burns," Saget shared. "She's got great natural comic delivery."

The dynamic stand-up comic also reflected on the show's popularity, and injected his famously risqué sense of humor.

"A lot of parents tell me, 'This is not a show I'm afraid for my parents to watch, because it has a lesson and nobody's getting hurt. And the women do have some clothing on.' Which is actually one of my problems with the show," Saget joked. "I think everyone should be in the nude. Except for the children. They should be dressed."

After bursting out into laughter, Saget told the ET cameras, "Oh man, that will never get on."

ET was also with Saget on the set of Fuller House in 2016, nearly 30 years after Full House first debuted, where he was joined by Stamos as they talked about their friendship.

"We didn't really hang out much in the old days, but now we've become best friends," Stamos shared.

"We literally are brothers," Saget added with a smile.

Saget died on Sunday in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. The Orange County Sheriff's office confirmed the news Sunday afternoon, adding that "detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use."

The Florida chief medical examiner in charge of investigating the death of the comedian echoed the Orange County Sheriff's office's statement, releasing one of its own on Monday, announcing that an autopsy was performed on Saget, which found "no evidence of drug use or foul play."

The Full House star's official cause of death is still not known and may not be known for 10 to 12 weeks, pending an investigation into his unexpected passing.