Final 'A Quiet Place Part II' Trailer Promises More Monster Attacks Only in Theaters

It's time to return to the movies -- in a safe and thoughtful manner -- which means it's also time to return to the dystopian world of mysterious alien monsters who hunt based on sound. At long last, it's time for A Quiet Place Part II.

The movie is a sequel to John Krasinski's 2018 hit, though the final trailer for Part II begins with a flashback of his very-much-alive patriarch, Lee Abbott, on the day the creatures arrived. "The hell happened?" he asks, watching a news report, and is told in response, "A bomb, I think."

The preview cuts forward and picks up where the first film left off, with his wife, Evelyn (Emily Blunt), their children (Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe) and newborn baby leaving their home and venturing into the unknown world beyond. Cue more running, shushing and attacking monsters. Watch a new and final trailer above.

Paramount also released a short featurette of Krasinski and Blunt discussing why this movie needs to be seen in theaters. "It was always designed for a theatrical experience," the writer-director says. "The second movie is much bigger. It's a much scarier movie."

A Quiet Place Part II was originally set to hit theaters on March 20, 2020, and was among the first wave of films to see their release dates postponed due to the pandemic. "One of the things I'm most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together," Krasinski said at the time.

The movie was delayed to Sept. 4, and then to April 23, 2021, and then again to Sept. 17. The film was redated one final time, with Krasinski writing, "They always say good things come to those who wait. Well... I think we've waited long enough," and announcing a Memorial Day release. A Quiet Place Part II is in theaters May 28.

Paramount Pictures