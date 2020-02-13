'Fifty Shades of Grey' Celebrates 5-Year Anniversary: Here Are the Sex Scenes by the Numbers

In celebration of the film's five-year anniversary, and as an early Valentine's Day treat, ET did the math on the steamiest sex scenes in the cult classic:



41 - Minutes into the movie before the first sex scene happens.



7 - Total sex scenes*. (*We’re including some BDSM scenes that don’t involve traditional intercourse but seem sexy enough to count.)



1 - Sex scene that barely counts as a sex scene because it’s sad.



3 - Sex scenes that actually take place in the Red Room.



20 - Minutes, approximately, of total sex in the movie.



8 - Total spanks Anastasia receives in the movie.



10(ish) - Total times Ana gets whipped in the movie, give or take a flogging.



0 - Sex scenes involving tampons (versus the 1 sex scene involving tampons in the book).



1 - Scene where they take a bath together and Christian washes Ana’s boobs.



2 - Scenes where Jamie Dornan pensively plays the piano shirtless.



2 - Amount of times Christian says “Laters, baby.”



0 - Percent of Dakota Johnson’s body left to the imagination.



3 - Percent of Jamie Dornan’s body left to the imagination (or whatever percent of his body the unseen half of his penis represents).



4 - Times you see Jamie Dornan’s butt.