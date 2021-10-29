Fetty Wap Indicted on Federal Drug Trafficking Charges

Fetty Wap was arrested and indicted on federal drug charges.

The 30-year-old artist, whose real name is William Junior Maxwell II, along with five others were indicted and charged with "conspiring to distribute and possess controlled substances," per the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of New York's press release. Fetty Wap was arrested on Thursday and will be arraigned on Friday before United States Magistrate Judge Locke in a Brooklyn federal court.

Per the press release, prosecutors allege that the men "transported, distributed and sold more than 100 kilograms of deadly and addictive drugs, including heroin and fentanyl, on Long Island."

Additionally, the indictment, which was filed on Sept. 29 and obtained by ET on Friday, shows that while Fetty Wap was charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances, the other five men were also charged with one count of use of firearms in connection with a drug trafficking crime.

The press release also notes that the search warrants executed during the investigation "resulted in the recovery of approximately $1.5 million in cash, 16 kilograms of cocaine, 2 kilograms of heroin, numerous fentanyl pills, two 9mm handguns, a rifle, a .45 caliber pistol, a .40 caliber pistol, and ammunition."

If convicted, the defendants face a maximum of life imprisonment.