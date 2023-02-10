'Fast X' Trailer Introduces Brie Larson, Jason Momoa and Rita Moreno to the Family

The Fast and Furious family is headed for the end of the road -- but there's plenty of high-octane thrills still to come!

The Fast X trailer dropped on Friday, showing fans that Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) is headed back to the past to save his family this time around, returning to Brazil and the infamous Fast 5 bank vault heist.

As it turns out, the son of the kingpin whose life and empire was ruined by said heist has spent the last 12 years plotting his revenge. Dante Reyes, played by franchise newcomer Jason Momoa, has an expansive plan to make Dom pay -- and he does so by targeting his 8-year-old son, Brian (Leo Abelo Perry).

Directed by Louis Leterrier, Fast X stars returning cast members Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, John Cena, Scott Eastwood, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron.

"That's the problem with having such a big family," Momoa warns in the trailer. "How do you choose the ones you save?"

The film also introduces plenty of thrilling new players, including Brie Larson as Tess, a rogue representative from the Agency; Alan Richtson as Aimes, the new head of the Agency; Daniela Melchior as a Brazilian street racer with an important tie to Dom’s past; and Oscar winner Rita Moreno as Dom and Mia’s Abuelita Toretto.

"Is this a crazy time in my life or what?" Moreno told ET of the film at the 80 For Brady premiere in Los Angeles earlier this month.

The actress was joined on the red carpet by her grandson, Justin Fisher, who admitted that he had a hand in getting his grandmother cast in the high-octane film -- thanks to a meet-up with Diesel at the premiere of West Side Story in 2021.

"[Vin and I] caught up and grabbed drinks after the event, and he's so fond of my grandma," Fisher recalled. "I told him, 'You should work with her. You should have her be your grandma, have her slap you upside the head. Have her have a little tone, because you know her, it's all tone.'"

Fast X is set to roll into theaters on May 19.