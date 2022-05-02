'Fast X': Louis Leterrier to Replace Justin Lin as Director

Fast X is bringing in a new member of its creative family. Following Justin Lin's departure from the upcoming 10th installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, ET can confirm that French filmmaker Louis Leterrier has been chosen to step in and direct the action-packed film.

Leterrier is best known for directing the first two Transporter films, as well as 2008's The Incredible Hulk, 2010's Clash of the Titans, 2013's Now You See Me and the Netflix streaming series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

Lin announced his Fast X directorial departure last Tuesday, but shared with fans that he would be remaining on the project as a producer. His announcement came just days after production had begun on the upcoming film. Lin also directed F9, which was released last summer, and was set to direct the upcoming 11th Fast film.

"With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of FAST X, while remaining with the project as a producer," the filmmaker's statement read. "Over 10 years and five films, we have been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts, and the best damn car chases. On a personal note, as the child of Asian immigrants, I am proud of helping to build the most diverse franchise in movie history. I will forever be grateful to the amazing cast, crew and studio for their support, and for welcoming me into the FAST family."

Lin's announcement came shortly after Jason Momoa and Brie Larson were announced as the franchise's newest A-list members. However, check out the video below to see why Dwayne Johnson won't be a part of the upcoming film.