Farrah Abraham Returning to 'Teen Mom' Franchise In New 'Family Reunion' Spinoff Series

Returning to her reality TV roots! Farrah Abraham is once again a part of the Teen Mom franchise.

Abraham, 30, has joined the cast of the new spinoff series, Teen Mom: Family Reunion. MTV teased the new series, and Abraham's return, on Tuesday during part one of the Teen Mom OG reunion special.

During the reunion, current Teen Mom castmembers Maci Bookout and Amber Portwood reflected on reuniting with Abraham -- who had a difficult, contentious and combative relationship with several of her former reality TV co-stars.

When asked by host Dr. Drew Pinsky about their experiences filming Family Reunion with Abraham, Bookout claimed that the reality star fought with nearly "everyone, to be honest."

Abraham seemingly confirmed this in a teaser she pre-taped that aired during the special, in which she addressed both the cast and viewers at home.

After saying that she had "such a good time catching up" with her former co-stars, she admitted, "It’s true -- some drama went down. So, stay turned for a special sneak peek that will play in part two of this reunion. OK, ladies, have a great reunion. No storming off!"

Abraham was originally fired from Teen Mom in 2018. She claimed her termination was due to her career in adult entertainment.

In 2019, after publicly slamming the show, Abraham spoke with ET's Brice Sander about her possible future with the franchise and seemed to have buried the hatchet. She noted that, while she was not in touch with her co-stars, she still had close contacts with the show.

"I'm just blessed to have good relationships with the executives and producers and the people that I first met, so that's great," she said. "But I do wish the other ladies the best. They're trying their hardest."

As for her ideas for returning in the future, Abraham seemed to have some big ambitions for the business-side of Teen Mom's production.

When asked if she'd ever return to the "small screen" and her role on Teen Mom OG, Farrah replied, "Is that a small screen? I think it could be big. I think Teen Mom should definitely be taking over YouTube, on the airplane when I'm traveling, all over. Maybe I'll have to work on the distribution and business part, and then I'll come back."

Teen Mom: Family Reunion premieres Jan. 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.