'Fargo' Season 4 Gets New Premiere Date After Being Delayed by the Pandemic

Fargo season 4 is finally back on the TV schedule after its premiere was delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic. The initial outbreak forced shutdowns on film and TV production all around the world, including the latest installment of the Emmy-winning FX series. Created and executive produced by Noah Hawley, the 11-episode season starring Chris Rock and Jason Schwartzman will debut Sunday, Sept. 27 on FX.

The news comes as the network also confirmed that the remaining production on the season is set to resume later this month.

Set in 1950s Kansas City, season 4 will depict two fighting criminal syndicates run by Loy Cannon (Rock) and Donatello Fadda (Tommaso Ragno) who strike a delicate truce after trading their youngest sons. However, the peace is disrupted when Fadda unexpectedly dies and his elder son, Josto (Schwartzman), takes over.

In addition to Rock, Schwartzman and Ragno, the star-studded ensemble includes Salvatore Esposito, Ben Whishaw, Jessie Buckley, Jack Huston, E’myri Crutchfield, Andrew Bird, Anji White, Gaetano Bruno, Sean Fortunato, Jeremie Harris, Corey Hendrix, Matthew Elam, James Vincent Meredith, Francesco Acquaroli, Karen Aldridge, Kelsey Asbille, Rodney Jones, Jameson Braccioforte, Tommaso Ragno, Glynn Turman and Timothy Olyphant.

Speaking with ET in April, shortly after it was announced that Fargo had been delayed, Huston was excited for fans to watch the show. “It's such brilliant writing and it's so wonderful. When we were reading it, I was like, ‘I can’t wait to see this person do that,’” he said.

A newcomer to the Fargo universe, Huston plays Odis Weff, a detective with severe obsessive-compulsive disorder in a time when they didn’t really understand or even know what the condition was. “It was an amazing character that we managed to create,” the actor teased at the time.

Fargo season 4 premieres Sunday, Sept. 27 with two episodes starting at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.