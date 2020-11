Fantasia Barrino and Husband Kendall Taylor Expecting First Child Together

Fantasia Barrino has a baby on the way! The American Idol alum revealed that she and husband Kendall Taylor are expecting their first child together.

She revealed the news on her social media on Wednesday, touching on her fertility issues and how she struggled to conceive. She then told a story on her Instagram Live about how she would pray to God that she would be able to have a baby.

"Keep trying and you will conceive," Barrino said in her Live, as she showed off her baby bump. Taylor then gives his pregnant wife a kiss on her belly. This is Barrino's third child. She is also mom to two children β€” Dallas Xavier, 8, and Zion Quari, 19 β€” from a previous relationship. Taylor is also dad to a son named Treyshaun.

She also posted a photo of herself on her Instagram, writing, "πΊπ‘œπ‘‘ 𝐼 π‘Šπ‘Žπ‘›π‘‘ π‘‡π‘œ π‘‡β„Žπ‘Žπ‘›π‘˜ π‘Œπ‘œπ‘’!

π‘Œπ‘œπ‘’ πΊπ‘Žπ‘£π‘’ π‘ˆπ‘ π΄ 𝑆𝑒𝑒𝑑 𝑒𝑣𝑒𝑛 π‘€β„Žπ‘’π‘› π‘‘β„Žπ‘’ π·π‘œπ‘π‘‘π‘œπ‘Ÿ π‘ π‘Žπ‘–π‘‘ π‘‘β„Žπ‘Žπ‘‘ π‘œπ‘›π‘’ π‘œπ‘“ π‘šπ‘¦ 𝑇𝑒𝑏es π‘€π‘’π‘Ÿπ‘’ πΆπ‘™π‘œπ‘ π‘’π‘‘ π‘¦π‘œπ‘’ π‘ π‘Žπ‘–π‘‘ π·π‘–π‘“π‘“π‘’π‘Ÿπ‘’π‘›π‘‘. @salute1st 𝐼 πΏπ‘œπ‘£π‘’ π‘Œπ‘œπ‘’ 𝐾𝑖𝑛𝑔 π‘Žπ‘›π‘‘ 𝐼 π‘π‘Žπ‘›'𝑑 π‘€π‘Žπ‘–π‘‘ π‘‘π‘œ 𝑠𝑒𝑒 π‘€β„Žπ‘œ 𝐻𝑒 π‘œπ‘Ÿ π‘†β„Žπ‘’ π‘Žπ‘π‘‘π‘ πΏπ‘–π‘˜π‘’πŸ˜‚ #π‘π‘Ÿπ‘’π‘”π‘”π‘œ #π‘π‘Ÿπ‘’π‘”π‘”π‘¦ 𝑂𝑛𝑙𝑦 πΊπ‘œπ‘‘ πΆπ‘Žπ‘› π·π‘œ πΌπ‘‘πŸ™πŸΎ."

Barrino and Taylor got married in July 2015. They wed just three weeks after meeting each other.

The couple join a long list of Hollywood stars who are expecting their first child together, including Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara, Henry Golding and Liv Lo and Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard, among others.

