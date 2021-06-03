Falynn Guobadia's Estranged Husband Simon Accuses Her of Cheating, Slams Her Upcoming Interview

The drama between Real Housewives of Atlanta star Falynn Guobadia and her estranged husband, Simon Guobadia, is intensifying after news broke last month that Simon got engaged to Falynn's RHOA co-star, Porsha Williams. Simon is now accusing Falynn of cheating on him after she shared a preview of her upcoming tell-all interview.

On Thursday, Falynn Instagrammed a preview of her interview with Adam Newell that drops on June 10 on YouTube. The 31-year-old model is emotional in her first sit-down since the scandal, and is asked about rumors that she cheated on 56-year-old Simon.

"Simon doesn't get caught unless Simon wants to be caught," she responds.

When Newell comments, "He convinced you to join a show and now he's engaged to another one of the cast members," she responds, "God, the balls on him."

Later, Falynn wipes away tears and says, "I meant what I said when I took my vows. It hurts, it hurts like hell. I love hard. I love really hard."

Simon took to his own Instagram on Thursday to slam the interview, and accused Falynn of cheating on him with another man.

"The Face of Cheating Wife...Let's start with why I filed for divorce," he wrote. "Let’s start with who she cheated with and currently pregnant for and living in a home I paid for - post divorce. His Instagram handle is ************* and this is how your generosity gets twisted. Let's get started there."

Falynn then seemingly hit back with a post on her Instagram Stories about people with narcissistic personality disorder.

Instagram

Falynn announced her split from Simon in April, sharing that "after two years of marriage and 5 years of friendship, Simon and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways." Meanwhile, 39-year-old Porsha has previously stressed that her shocking romance with Simon is completely unrelated to his and Falynn's divorce, and noted that she and Falynn are "not friends" -- despite Falynn being introduced to the RHOA cast on the fourth episode of the most recent season as Porsha's friend. Porsha also shared that she and Simon were "crazy in love" and that her ex-fiance, Dennis McKinley -- with whom she shares a 2-year-old daughter, Pilar -- is supportive of her new relationship.

"I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January," she wrote in part on Instagram. "I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That's between the two of them. Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon's divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody's lives."

She later shut down rumors that she was pregnant amid her and Simon's quick engagement. Watch the video below for more.