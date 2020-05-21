Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Perform Intimate Duet on CMT's 'Feed The Front Line' Special

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and country music's biggest names teamed up for a good cause.

The singers participated in CMT's Feed The Front Line LIVE, a virtual, star-studded benefit livestream featuring more than 40 artists to raise funds for frontline workers and others in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before McGraw and Hill performed, Scott McCreery kicked off the "Breakfast" portion with the first performance of the day, singing "This Is It." Rita Wilson, Sheryl Crow and Billy Ray Cyrus also took part in the morning session. Carrie Underwood, Chase Rice and Avril Lavigne followed in the "Lunch" part of the livestream, with Brad Paisley opening the "Dinner" section and singing his hit "No I in Beer."

Kelsea Ballerini performed “Lean On Me," and Kenny Chesney treated viewers to "You and Tequila."

To conclude the event, McGraw and Hill serenaded fans with an intimate duet. Nuzzled up and looking cozy, the couple sang "Feels So Right." Watch all three livestreams below.

Founded in March 2020, Feed the Front Line is dedicated to supporting local economies by purchasing meals from struggling restaurants to keep them in business and then donating the food to frontline workers and other people most in need during the coronavirus pandemic. The organization has raised over $750,000 and delivered close to 50,000 meals to frontline workers to date. To donate or learn more, visit www.ftfl.org.

