Ezra Miller Seeking Treatment for 'Complex Mental Health Issues'

Ezra Miller is seeking treatment for "complex mental health issues" in the wake of a series of disturbing public allegations against the star.

In a statement issued to Variety by Miller's representative on Monday, the actor says, "Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment."

The statement continues, "I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."

This marks the first time that the Flash star, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, has publicly commented on the mounting allegations leveled against them in recent months.

In June, they were captured on video in Iceland, where Miller was seen yelling at a woman outside a bar, "Do you wanna fight? Is that the deal?" The woman responded by putting her arms up as Miller approached her and appeared to grab her by the neck. Miller then appeared to push the woman to the ground while holding on to her shoulder and neck. No charges were filed.

A report from Variety regarding that incident included an interview with the alleged victim, alongside an additional interview with another woman, named Nadia, who detailed a separate altercation she claimed to have had with Miller at her home in Berlin this past February. She filed a police report and said she has since blocked the actor's number and has not had contact since that night.

Additionally, a June Rolling Stone expose alleged that Miller had also been housing a woman and her children on a farm in Vermont in shockingly unsafe living conditions -- including loaded guns lying around the house, accessible by the children.

In their professional life, Miller has held key roles in two major Warner Bros. Discovery franchise series. They have played The Flash/Barry Allen in DC Comics films, including Justice League and Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Credence in the Harry Potter spinoff franchise, Fantastic Beasts.

The Flash, an upcoming starring vehicle for Miller, is slated to hit theaters on June 23, 2023, and has been said to feature appearances from Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as Batman. A source close to the studio told Variety that Warner Bros. supports Miller’s decision to seek professional help.