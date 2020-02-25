Exes Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter Travel Together From Bali 2 Years After Getting Married There

It's all good between Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter.

The former couple was on the same returning flight from Bali, after attending a mutual friend's wedding. On Monday, Carter posted a video on her Instagram Story of her sitting next to her ex-husband. The Hills: New Beginnings pair got married in Indonesia in 2018, and split in August of 2019.

"Well, one of us is going to survive the coronavirus and it’s probably not me in my flimsy mask," Carter says as she pans over to Jenner wearing a black face mask.

She also wrote, "Will we make it to LA alive," adding a poll that said "death by" either "coronavirus" or "Brody."

The two had been posting videos and pics from their time overseas.

Jenner and Carter announced their split after five years together last August. A source later told ET that the two were never legally married despite having a ceremony in Bali. Carter went on to date Miley Cyrus, the two have since split. Jenner dated model Josie Canseco, the two also called it quits months later.

After Jenner and Carter went their separate ways, he defended his former wife. "There is far too much negativity being directed at someone who I love and care about very much," he wrote on social media. "I feel the need to set the story straight. Kaitlynn and I have been best friends for 6 years, and we continue to be. We, like many others before us and many after us, grew in different directions over those same 6 years."

"Kaitlynn is a wonderful person, beautiful and fun to be with, always a positive force in my life," he continued. "We decided the best move for both of us was to keep our love for each other strong but move forward separately with our lives. I respect Kaitlynn and care deeply about her. She deserves to be able to move forward in her life with respect and happiness."

Carter later commented on the post with a heart emoji.

