'Evil Dead 2' Star Danny Hicks Has '1 to 3 Years to Live' After Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis

Danny Hicks says he's been given "approximately 1 to 3 years to live."

The 68-year-old actor, best known for his role in 1987's Evil Dead 2, revealed on Facebook on Friday that he's been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

"To all of the people that I never got to meet, and the 6,018 die hard fans that enjoyed my work. I have some bad news. I have been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer," Hicks shared. "I have approximately 1 to 3 years to live. But I gotta tell ya, I sure as hell packed a whole bunch of living into my 68 years. I got no change coming back that's for sure. And not too many regrets."

"Ok, gotta go. I'm gunna find out just what in the hell is going on down in that fruit cellar," he concluded, in a reference to that memorable scene in Evil Dead 2. "Take a stroll on over to FullEmpirePromotions and see what my friend Dominic has in the store."

Hicks' friend, Dominic Mancini, created a GoFundMe page to help cover his medical expenses. So far, over 100 people have donated a total of over $5,000. The fundraiser's goal is $8,000.

"You may know him as 'Jake', the likeable redneck from EVIL DEAD 2, 'Bill Roberts' – the store owner who would KILL to keep his store open in INTRUDER, 'Skip' from DARKMAN, or as I know him -- my loving friend and client, Danny Hicks," Mancini wrote in the description of the GoFundMe. "Whether you admire Danny on screen, were lucky enough to meet him in person at a convention, or just talked to him on social media -- we can all agree that Danny is one of the most humble, down to earth, funny, talented, and generous people you will ever meet. He always gives 100 percent to his fans and friends, on screen and off screen. Now, I am kindly asking that we return that favor and help Danny and his family get through some tough times."

"Danny is not one to ask for charity, but with that, he brings yet another opportunity to his fans. His days of traveling to conventions are in the past, but he has agreed to partake in one last autograph signing for those fans who never got the chance to get one in person," he continued. "Whether you need him on a cast piece that you have, or want a signed 8x10 photo, we have your back! Full Empire Promotions will be putting up an online store, where 100 percent of the proceeds will go to help Danny with his medical expenses."

As Mancini stated, the Full Empire Productions store will provide fans with an option to buy a signed photo or send one in to be signed. All orders are due by July 6.

"For those who would just like to donate something to Danny, we have set up this GoFundMe page. Anything you can give is greatly appreciated," he added.