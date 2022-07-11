'Everything's Trash:' Jordan Carlos' Jayden Gets an Interesting Proposition in Exclusive Clip

It can be hard when you have an older sibling shining bright like a diamond while you're struggling to make it, but Everything's Trash's Phoebe has nothing but love for her older brother, Jayden!

2 Dope Queen's Phoebe Robinson stars in Freeform's upcoming comedy series following a fictionalized version of herself -- also named Phoebe -- who is forced to start her adulting "journ-journ" when her brother, Jayden, launches a political campaign, and only ET has a sweet peek at the sibling dynamics at play.

In the exclusive clip, Jayden, played by comedian Jordan Carlos, makes a guest appearance on Phoebe's podcast, "Everything's Trash." The political hopeful explains to a caller that he got his start by attending Columbia Law School before working as a nonprofit lawyer for eight years.

"I'm not gonna lie, I didn't know much about you, but you seem cool," the caller tells Jayden, to which he responds gratefully.

"Wanna thank me with your mouth?" the caller adds before hanging up.

Jayden, Phoebe and Phoebe's bestie and podcast co-host, Malika (played by Toccara Cash), react in amused shock at the interaction, but, as the 30-something says, "She do what she do. That's how my fans are."

The siblings express their excitement for Jayden's kick-off party, which Phoebe and Malika joke will feature an appearance by the Obamas. "Sasha and Malia are actually catering," Malika quips.

Jayden hurriedly shuts down the jokes but gives a stunning imitation of former president Barack Obama turning down the invitation. (Props to Carlos!)

Robinson not only stars on Everything's Trash but serves as the executive producer of the series based on her book of essays with a similar name, Everything's Trash, But It's Okay. In a previously released trailer, fans got a taste of all the comedic messiness Phoebe goes through as she "relies on her friends and close-knit family to help her figure out adulthood," which includes: trying to make it to an event in her morning-after clothes; catching a case of feelings for her hook-up (played by Brandon Jay McLaren); dealing with the passive-aggressively irritating duo in the podcasting room next door and possibly being attacked by an owl. Typical millennial shenanigans.

The series will debut its first two episodes on Wednesday, July 13 at 10 p.m. ET.