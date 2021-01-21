Everything You Need for the Perfect Socially Distant Super Bowl Party

Football fans, Super Bowl LV will be here soon! After Sunday, we will find out which two teams -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs -- will make their way to the Super Bowl in Tampa Bay, Florida, on Feb. 7.

Although we won't see a packed stadium or head to the nearest sports bar to cheer on our favorite NFL team this season, we can still watch the big game at home or have a small, safe and socially distant Super Bowl gathering if permitted.

To ensure you have the entertaining essentials for Super Bowl Sunday, ET Style has gathered a selection of staples for optimal football game viewing, eating and drinking from the perfect chip and dip bowl to a smart TV with crystal clear display.

Shop our top picks below.

Drizly

For those of the legal drinking age, choose from an expansive selection of beer, wine and liquor and get it delivered to your door in under 60 minutes. Drizly partners with local retailers in your area, so you never run low on your favorite drinks.

Walmart

If you're looking to upgrade your TV in time for the Super Bowl, consider this new Samsung 65" television with 4K Crystal UHD resolution. This smart TV has a Universal Guide that lets you organize streaming and live TV content all in one place. Hurry, there's only a few left at Walmart!

$667.99 AT WALMART

CBS All Access

Super Bowl LV will air Sunday, Feb. 7 on CBS. Sign up for a CBS All Access subscription to watch the game live, along with access to hit shows, movies, CBS live TV and original series, which you can stream across all screens. New subscribers get a free one-week trial. Choose from two plans: limited commercials for $5.99 per month or commercial free for $9.99 per month.

STARTING $5.99/MONTH AT CBS ALL ACCESS

Macy's

This chic bamboo board comes with four ceramic bowls and four bamboo spoons -- perfect for serving appetizers, condiments, spreads and snacks.

$54.99 AT MACY'S (REGULARLY $92)

Target

A two-in-one bowl for the classic chips and guac pairing. We love the fun "dip it" lettering.

Nordstrom

Stay comfy while you watch the game at home in this stylish tie-dye matching loungewear set from BP. Great for those who are mostly there for the food and drinks.

$39 AT NORDSTROM (TOP)

$39 AT NORDSTROM (JOGGERS)

Amazon

The Weeknd is set to perform on America's biggest stage at the 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Stream the award-winning musician's latest album, 'After Hours,' featuring the hit single, "Blinding Lights," to get ready for the highly-anticipated performance.

$11.49 AT AMAZON (THE WEEKND, 'AFTER HOURS')

Amazon

H.E.R. will perform "America the Beautiful" before kickoff. Stream the acclaimed musician's latest single, "Damage."

$1.29 AT AMAZON (H.E.R., "DAMAGE")

Amazon

Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church will kick off the Super Bowl and sing the national anthem. Stream Sullivan's new album, 'Heaux Tales,' and Church's latest single, "Hell Of A View."

$9.99 AT AMAZON (JAZMINE SULLIVAN, 'HEAUX TALES')

$1.29 AT AMAZON (ERIC CHURCH, "HELL OF A VIEW")

