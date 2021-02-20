Everything You Need for a Socially Distanced St. Patrick's Day

Like many holidays this year, St. Patrick's Day is another one that'll be celebrated very differently as we continue to follow safety precautions and limit big social gatherings amid the pandemic.

However, that doesn't mean you can't keep the tradition alive and celebrate safely on your own, with your household or virtually with friends and family. Yes, parade and block party festivities are not in the books in 2021, but you can still celebrate Irish culture on March 17 right at home.

To help you plan the perfect socially distanced St. Patrick's Day celebration, we've gathered the staples you need, including decorations, green clothing, fun themed accessories, food, drinks and more.

Shop the St. Patty's Day essentials below.

Walmart

The easiest way to celebrate is by dressing in green clothing. We especially want to add this adorable T-shirt to our wardrobe. Who knew Baby Yoda and St. Patrick's Day would be such a good match?

Amazon

Bake a traditional Irish soda bread for the occasion! Pair the soda bread with corned beef and cabbage for the ultimate St. Patrick's feast.

Amazon

Decorate your home or create a festive background for your virtual Zoom celebration with this 30-piece party decoration kit for $16.

BaubleBar

Adorn your ears with these glittery shamrock and "Kiss Me" earrings from BaubleBar.

Drizly

Keep the drinks flowing with the easy-to-use Drizly alcohol delivery. All you need to do is enter your address, pick out the wine, beer or liquor of choice and your order will be delivered to you in under 60 minutes.

Wine.com

If you're more of a wine drinker, Wine.com offers thousands of bottles to choose from on the online shop, whether you're a rosé gal or a pinot noir lover. New customers, use the promo code NEW2021 to save $20 off $100 for orders placed by Feb. 28.

Wayfair

Why not get a chic bar cart to stylishly display your favorite Irish whiskey bottles? This ornate bronze-tone metal cart immediately caught our eye.

Uncommon Goods

In addition to green beer, drink a homemade pint with this stout beer brewing kit, inspired by Irish pubs. It comes with all the beer brewing essentials you need to make one gallon of a delicious dark blend with flavors of coffee, chocolate and toffee.

Target

Get the celebration started in this fun rainbow and shamrock headband.

Etsy

Face masks that keep you safe with the cheer of St. Patty's Day.

