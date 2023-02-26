'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Cast Celebrates James Hong With SAG Awards Win for Best Film Cast

On Sunday, Everything Everywhere All at Once came out on top by winning the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. The ensemble featuring Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu beat out Babylon, The Banshees of Inisherin, The Fabelmans and Women Talking.

Curtis spoke first, accepting the award "on behalf of my crew of weirdos," before Hsu, Quan and Yeoh all spoke in turn, paying tribute to co-star James Hong.

"He's been acting since there were only 49 states, and he just turned 94," Yeoh shared. "It's been 69 years in the making to get him to this stage. Our patriarch, our friend, our Gong-Gong, James Hong!"

"I got my SAG card 70 years ago," Hong told the crowd, to a standing ovation. "My first movie was with Clark Gable. But back in those days, I have to tell you this, the leading role was played by [white] guys with their eyes taped up...because the producers said the Asians were not good enough. And they were not box office. But look at us now!"

Hong also poked some fun at his co-stars, noting that while they weren't all Asian, "Jamie Lee is a good Asian name!"

Ahead of the 29th annual SAG Awards, the film was tied with The Banshees of Inisherin for the most nominations, with five each. By the end of the night, Everything Everywhere All at Once also took home wins for Best Lead Actress for Yeoh, Supporting Actress for Curtis and Supporting Actor for Quan.

The win is the latest top prize for the movie, which also won Best Picture at the Critics Choice Awards and is nominated in the same category at the upcoming Independent Spirit Awards and Academy Awards.

The 2023 SAG Awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 26 at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. The ceremony will stream live on Netflix's YouTube channel. See the full list of winners here and stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete SAG Awards coverage.