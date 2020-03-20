Every New Movie Streaming Early While Theaters Are Closed: 'Onward,' 'The Way Back' and More

As social distancing becomes the new norm during the coronavirus pandemic, many theater chains have temporarily darkened their screens in an effort to prevent the spread of the potentially deadly virus. While most upcoming film releases are being pushed back, some studios are releasing their newest releases on streaming and on-demand services for quarantined viewing.

Universal Pictures announced releases such as The Hunt, Invisible Man and Trolls World Tour would be available for in-home viewing much sooner than expected, while Disney began streaming Frozen II on Disney+ three months ahead of schedule and will do the same with the just-released Onward.

"While we're looking forward to audiences enjoying our films on the big screen again soon, given the current circumstances, we are pleased to release this fun, adventurous film to digital platforms early for audiences to enjoy from the comfort of their homes," said Onward director Dan Scanlon and producer Kori Rae.

Below, our up-to-date list of early releases:

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Director Cathy Yan took to Twitter to celebrate the early release of her female-fronted DC Comics film, which stars Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Ewan McGregor and Ella Jay Basco.

"Thanks to all the fans and supporters out there," Yan wrote. "I’m just happy people will be able to enjoy new and fun movies right now."

Availability: Birds of Prey will be available for digital purchase, via Amazon, iTunes and more, on March 24. The movie will be digitally available on VOD services from cable and satellite providers on April 7.

Bloodshot

Columbia Pictures announced that the Valiant comic adaptation -- which stars Vin Diesel as Ray Garrison, a soldier recently killed in action and brought back to life with new powers -- would be available for purchase shortly following its March 13 theater release.

"Sony Pictures is firmly committed to theatrical exhibition and we support windowing," said Tom Rothman, Chairman of Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Motion Picture Group, in a statement. "This is a unique and exceedingly rare circumstance where theaters have been required to close nationwide for the greater good and Bloodshot is abruptly unavailable in any medium. Audiences will now have the chance to own Bloodshot right away and see it at home, where we are all spending more time. We are confident that -- like other businesses hit hard by the virus -- movie theaters will bounce back strongly, and we will be there to support them.”

Availability: Bloodshot will be available for purchase in the U.S., via all "leading digital retailers" starting on March 24. International release dates are TBD, with "territory-specific COVID-19 impact considerations."

Emma.

Director Autumn de Wilde's candy-colored adaptation of Jane Austen's matchmaking comedy -- which stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Johnny Flynn, Mia Goth, Bill Nighy, Josh O'Connor and more -- will be available early on-demand after a limited release that began in February.

"I really hope we can all go back to work soon as so many brilliant hard working folk in the industry and outside the entertainment industry can’t survive long without a paycheck. Until then, I hope EMMA. will give you a chance to escape with your imagination and heart while you (please) stay safely indoors," de Wilde shared on Instagram, announcing the film's updated release. "Sending so much love to you and yours. Looking forward to a time when we can rejoice in loving company again. As Jane Austen wrote in Emma: “It’s such a happiness when good people get together.”

Availability: Emma. is now available for a 48-hour rental on "a wide variety of the most popular on-demand services."

Frozen II

Disney delivered a blessing to parents and caretakers who are venturing "into the unknown" amid widespread school closings by releasing the Frozen sequel -- starring Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff and more -- three months early on their streaming service.

Availability: Frozen and Frozen II are both streaming now on Disney+.

The Hunt

The previously shelved thriller's bad luck continued with the coronavirus outbreak leading to theater closures, but thanks to Universal's on-demand release plan, fans will finally get to see the Craig Zobel-directed class war thriller, which stars Betty Gilpin, Hilary Swank, Emma Roberts, Ike Barinholtz and more.

Availability: The Hunt is now available for a 48-hour rental on "a wide variety of the most popular on-demand services."

The Invisible Man

Practicing social distancing, but still looking for a scare? Director Leigh Whannell's chilling update of the H.G. Wells creation-turned-classic movie monster is also headed to on-demand and streaming. The critically acclaimed thriller stars Elisabeth Moss, Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid, Harriet Dyer, Michael Dorman, and Oliver Jackson-Cohen.

Availability: Invisible Man is now available for a 48-hour rental on "a wide variety of the most popular on-demand services."

I Still Believe

The faith-based drama takes its names from the 2002 song by Christian singer-songwriter Jeremy Camp and tells the love story of Camp (played onscreen by KJ Apa) and his fiancé-turned-wife, Melissa (Britt Robertson), as they grapple with the latter's cancer diagnosis. The film will be available for in-home viewing less than two weeks after its originally-planned theatrical release date.

"As filmmakers, we are heartbroken that we can't share I Still Believe on a big screen the way we intended. We make movies because we love movies and we stand firmly behind the nation’s theater chains, from the largest circuits to the smallest mom and pop indies that have been so dramatically affected by these unprecedented closures. But the safety of guests comes first, and we're proud to have the opportunity to share online a movie whose inspiring message of love, hope and faith is perfect for these uncertain times," directors Jon and Andrew Erwin said in a statement.

Availability: I Still Believe will be available on premium VOD across all premium platforms beginning March 27.

Just Mercy

Warner Bros. has moved up the digital release date for Just Mercy, the SAG Award-nominated film from Short Term 12 director Destin Daniel Cretton. The film, based on a real-life story, stars Michael B. Jordan as Bryan Stevenson, a defense attorney working to exonerate death row inmate Walter McMillian, played by Jamie Foxx.

Availability: Just Mercy is now available to own digitally and be available digitally and on-demand from cable and satellite providers and select gaming consoles beginning on March 24.

Onward

Pixar's latest -- which stars Chris Pratt and Tom Holland as elf brothers on an odyssey through a suburban fantasy world -- will be available to purchase the same month it opened int heaters and will hit Disney+ shortly thereafter.

"While we're looking forward to audiences enjoying our films on the big screen again soon, given the current circumstances, we are pleased to release this fun, adventurous film to digital platforms early for audiences to enjoy from the comfort of their homes," said director Dan Scanlon and producer Kori Rae.

Availability: Onward will be available to buy digitally and on Movies Anywhere starting at 5:00 p.m PST on March 20 and will stream on Disney+ on April 3 in the U.S.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The final film of the Skywalker saga -- starring Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Kelly Marie Tran, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong'o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Ian McDiarmid, and Billy Dee Williams -- hit Disney+ and digital stores a few days early on March 13.

Availability: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is streaming now on Disney+, and available on Amazon, iTunes and more.

Trolls World Tour

The Trolls sequel -- starring Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden, Ron Funches, Ozzy Osbourne, Rachel Bloom, Kunal Nayyar and more -- will be released in theaters and homes simultaneously on its planned April release dates.

Availability: Trolls World Tour will be available in theaters and on-demand beginning on April 10 in the U.S.

The Way Back

Just over two weeks after its theatrical release, Warner Bros. announced that the Ben Affleck drama The Way Back would be available digitally in the U.S. and Canada on March 24, with international markets to follow.

"With audiences largely unable to view films in theatrical release under current circumstances, we have decided to provide the alternative of early digital ownership of our currently released titles to people looking for great entertainment options,” said Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich. "So, while we remain big fans of the theatrical experience and hope audiences are able to return to cinemas in the near future, we understand that these are challenging times and offering this option simply makes sense."

Availability: The Way Back will be available to own in high definition and standard definition beginning on March 24 from select digital retailers, including Prime Video (U.S. only), Apple TV, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, DirecTV, FandangoNOW, PlayStation, Vudu, Microsoft Store on Xbox and Windows, and others.

See more about how Hollywood is responding to coronavirus lockdowns and cancellations in the video below.