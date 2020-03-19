Every Movie Delayed Due to Coronavirus: Find Out the New Release Date

As movie theaters shutter amid the current pandemic, some studios are opting to make your home into a multiplex in the time of coronavirus, streaming films such as The Hunt and The Invisible Man, among others. But those are largely films that had the unlucky timing of dropping right before social distancing descended upon the nation.

The movies slated to arrive in theaters through March, April and May, however, are a different story, with a pin put in the release of everything from Black Widow to Fast 9, the latest James Bond and the Quiet Place follow-up. Considering the uncertainty around the timeline of COVID-19, many have been left temporarily undated.

Below, ET has compiled a handy guide to keep track of the changing release dates, which we will be updating as soon as new dates are announced.

Antebellum

Original release date: April 24

New release date: TBA

The Janelle Monáe-starring thriller Antebellum will remain undated for the time being and Lionsgate will announce the next steps, dates, and strategies for bringing the film to the public once there is more clarity on when theaters will safely and fully resume operations. "We look forward to unveiling Antebellum to the global movie-audience once this crisis has calmed," director Gerard Bush said. "When this is over, we will need movies and the communal, thrilling theatrical experience more than ever and Antebellum will deliver in spades!"

Antlers

Original release date: April 17

New release date: TBA

The Keri Russell-fronted horror flick -- which hails from director Scott Cooper and producer Guillermo Del Toro -- will deliver its frights at a later date.

Black Widow

Original release date: May 1

New release date: TBA

Marvel fans are used to waiting when it comes to Black Widow. Twenty-three MCU films in, viewers will finally get the Scarlett Johansson-starring solo outing when Disney reschedules the theatrical debut to a future TBD date. (As of now, the delay seems unlikely to affect any other Phase 4 titles.)

Fast & Furious 9

Original release date: May 22

New release date: April 2, 2021

"It’s become clear that it won’t be possible for all of our fans around the world to see the film this May," Universal Pictures said in a statement about the release of F9. "We are moving the global release date to April 2021, with North America opening on April 2. While we know there is disappointment in having to wait a little while longer, this move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration. Moving will allow our global family to experience our new chapter together."

The Lovebirds

Original release date: April 3

New release date: TBA

The Kumail Nanjiani-Issa Rae's romantic thriller -- about a couple who become unwitting bystanders to a murder and set out to solve the case and clear their names -- will be released at a later date.

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Original release date: July 3

New release date: TBA

The animated origin story for Steve Carell's would-be supervillain Gru is "unset" following Illumination's Paris studio being shut down. "This means we will be unable to finish Minions: The Rise of Gru in time for our planned global releases in late June and early July," CEO Chris Meledandri said. "While we all grapple with the enormity of this crisis, we must put the safety and protection of our employees above all. We look forward to finding a new release date for the return of Gru and the Minions."

Mulan

Original release date: March 27

New release date: TBA

"Given the current ever-shifting circumstances we are all experiencing, unfortunately, we have to postpone the worldwide release of Mulan for now," director Niki Caro wrote on Instagram. "Our hearts are with everyone the world over who is affected by this virus, and we hope that Mulan's fighting spirit will continue to inspire those who are working so hard to keep us all safe. Thank you for all of your enthusiasm and support, and I can’t wait for the day where we will all get to experience this tale of a girl warrior who became a legend together."

The New Mutants

Original release date: May 15

New release date: TBA

The long-delayed X-Men movie -- which stars Maisie Williams and Anya Taylor-Joy as mutants attempting to battle their way out of a secret facility – will have to wait a little longer before (finally) arriving in theaters.

No Time to Die

Original release date: April 10

New release date: Nov. 25

The 25th Bond film -- and the last starring Daniel Craig as 007 -- will now arrive in the Fall, as Skyfall and Spectre did before it. "MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of No Time to Die will be postponed until November 2020," the official James Bond account tweeted.

The Personal History of David Copperfield

Original release date: May 8

New release date: TBA

The period comedy -- starring Dev Patel as Charles Dickens' famed protagonist, alongside Hugh Laurie, Tilda Swinton and Ben Whishaw -- premiered to rave reviews at TIFF, but audiences will have to tide themselves over endlessly re-watching the delightful trailer for now.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

Original release date: April 3

New release date: August 7

Both James Corden's late night show and his second outing voicing the eponymous rabbit have been put on hold for the moment, with the latter now opening in theaters towards the end of the summer.

A Quiet Place Part II

Original release date: March 20

New release date: TBA

"To all our A Quiet Place fans, one of the things I'm most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together," director John Krasinski wrote on social media. "Now is clearly not the right time to do that. As insanely excited as we are for all of you to see this movie... I'm gonna wait to release the film til we CAN all see it together! So here's to our group movie date! See you soon!"

Run

Original release date: May 8

New release date: TBA

The release of the Sarah Paulson-fronted thriller was intended to coincide with Mother's Day. "Not the decision anyone wants, but certainly one that needs to be made. After spending 2+ years working on this movie, nothing excites me more than bringing Run to theaters around the world. But now is not the time," director Aneesh Chaganty said. "Stay healthy folks. Hope to see you in theaters soon!"

Spiral

Original release date: May 15

New release date: TBA

The Chris Rockaissance is upon us, though his installment in The Book Of Saw is on hold pending a new release date. "Spiral too has feel victim of COVID-19. We have officially pushed our release date. While I am excited for you all to see the macabre madness we have in store for you, no narrative we could tell is worth the risk of endangering our fans," director Darren Bousman said. "Worry not, once we figure out this coronavirus Spiral will be ready and waiting."

The Woman in the Window

Original release date: May 15

New release date: TBA

The Rear Window-esque psychological thriller -- starring Amy Adams as the titular woman in the window, an agoraphobic psychologist who believes she witnesses a murder -- was already delayed once (from an October 2019 release to May) but will now arrive later this year.