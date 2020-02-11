Eve Announces She's Leaving 'The Talk' -- Here's Why

Eve announced on Monday that she is leaving The Talk after four seasons.

The 41-year-old rapper said she was leaving the CBS daytime talk show at the end of December, noting that she can’t host the show from London, England, where she and her husband, Maximillion Cooper, are currently based and that she can’t travel. She did note how much she loved her fellow co-hosts -- Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood and Carrie Ann Inaba -- and that it was "true love" between them.

Eve was announced as a co-host on The Talk in November 2017 following Aisha Tyler's departure. Eve's departure isn't the first major shake-up on The Talk in recent months. In September, Marie Osmond announced she was leavingthe show after just one season.

Meanwhile, Eve opened up about being in an interracial relationship on an episode of Uncensored on TV One in September. She said she had "beautiful" discussions not only with her husband, but with her four stepchildren about race. Watch the video below for more.