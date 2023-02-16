Evangeline Lilly's New Buzz Cut Steals the Spotlight at 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Premiere

Evangeline Lilly stole the spotlight at the U.K. premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

On Thursday, the 43-year-old actress was all smiles as she hit the red carpet at BFI IMAX Waterloo in London, England, wearing a fun silver sequin gown with plenty of tassels. The look was a perfect match for her gray hair and new buzz cut.

At the premiere, Lilly twirled her tassel-adorned dress for photographers and posed with her Quantumania co-stars -- including Paul Rudd, Jonathan Majors, Michael Douglas and Kathryn Newton -- as well as the film's director, Peyton Reed.

Lia Toby/Getty Images

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Lia Toby/Getty Images

Lilly seemed to first show off her new buzz cut earlier this week on Instagram. Snapping a selfie in a yellow shirt and posing in front of a couch that matched her, Lilly wrote, "Blending into the decor."

Prior to her buzzed hairstyle, the actress was sporting a blonde pixie cut -- and was still turning heads!

Getty Images

Lilly recently told ET that she'd like a Marvel movie all her own, with her character, Hope van Dyne (aka Wasp), as the lead. The actress noted that the only way for this to happen was to "take this question to the person who can really affect that change: Kevin [Feige]," the head of Marvel Studios.

"She started the films as a very cold, very detached, very insular woman, who was independent and not reliant or really intimate with anybody," Lilly said of Hope's story arc in the Ant-Man movies. "And now, suddenly, I mean, we've evolved through this third iteration of the story where she has redeemed her relationship with her father, she's reunited with her mother, she has fallen in love with Scott and she's also like a stepmother to Cassie."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters in the U.S. on Friday.