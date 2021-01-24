Eva Mendes Says She Took Time Off Social Media After Daughter Told Her She 'Was on the Phone Too Much'

Eva Mendes knows that kids don't hold back. The 46-year-old actress and businesswoman revealed why she had been silent on social media. Mendes explained on Saturday that one of her two daughters, whom she shares with Ryan Gosling, told her that she was spending too much time on her phone.

"I haven’t posted lately because my little one told me I was on the phone too much," Mendes admitted. "I could tell she was taking it personally. And she’s a kid, of course she’d take it personally."

"They take things personally unless we go out of our way to make it clear to them it’s not personal," she continued, adding that they "had good talk, I apologized and I promised her I’d be mindful. I realized that just because I’m always home with them doesn’t mean I’m always present. ❤️."

Mendes' post also included a quote from the Latinx Parenting account, which reads in part, "Let your kids call you out. It's not disrespect. It's healthy."

The Hitch actress' last post was on Dec. 29, when she wished her friend and makeup artist Shirley Raines a happy birthday.

While Mendes has stayed out of the public eye over the past couple of years, she has been sharing motherhood moments on her Instagram account. Last month, she posted a photo of her "mom pandemic guilt" when her daughter asked her to cut out Maria Callas' face from the record cover. She also posted a photo of tweezers stuck in what appears to be a foundation stick.

"I was lucky enough to work my bum off for 20 years," she explained. "I never wanted babies before until I fell in love with Ryan, and it kind of worked out to where I was 40 and having my first baby. I think I was 42 for the second one, so it worked out in that way that I had a career and then I changed my focus to my family."

For more on the private couple, see below.