Eva Mendes Reveals Her 3 Favorite Ryan Gosling Roles

Eva Mendes has a hard time picking out her favorite Ryan Gosling performance -- because there are too many to choose from!

Last week, an Instagram fan page devoted to the couple posted about their favorite Gosling films, asking fans to list their own choices in the comments section. As luck would have it, Mendes herself chimed in with her own picks.

"What a tough question!" she wrote. "He was so incredibly heartbreaking in Blade Runner. Such an impossible role to play and he did it so beautifully! And his portrayal of Armstrong [in First Man] was so subtle and powerful and emotional. I got lost in his performance in that film."

"And then him as March in The Nice Guys is a classic comedy performance that is only seen every once in a blue moon," she continued. "I mean, I can keep going but I don’t think this comment section has enough room! ❤️❤️❤️."

Mendes also engaged with fans in the comments, thanking them for well wishes for herself, Gosling, and the couple's two daughters -- Esmeralda, 5, and Amada, 3 -- amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While the notoriously private couple don't often share many details about their relationship or family life, Gosling has made it no secret that his professional success would not be possible without the support of his longtime love. He made a point to thank Mendes in particular while accepting his Golden Globe Award for La La Land back in 2017.

“You don’t get to be up here without standing on the shoulders of a mountain of people. There is no time to thank everyone, but I just want to try and thank one person properly and say that while I was singing and dancing and playing piano and one of the best experiences I’ve ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer,” Gosling said.

“If she hadn’t taken all of that on so that I could have this experience, it surely would be somebody else up here today,” he added emotionally. “So sweetheart, thank you.”

See more on the couple's relationship in the video below.