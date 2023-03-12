Eva Longoria Jokes She Didn't Attend the Oscars Before Because They Were 'Boring' (Exclusive)

Eva Longoria is stepping out at her first Academy Awards.

The actress and producer attended the Oscars on Sunday looking like Hollywood glamour in a plunging see-through cream-colored beaded Zuhair Murad tulle gown with bishop sleeves and matching scarf glittery from the spring-summer 2023 collection. ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner spoke with Longoria on the champagne carpet, where she joked it's taken her this long to attend the awards show because she heard it was a bit of a snooze.

"Yeah, first time ever," Longoria confirmed, before quipping, "Because it's pretty boring!"

The 47-year-old had a laugh before reassuring she's excited to be attending: "This is very exciting. It's very exciting!"

It's already been an exciting weekend for Longoria, who just debuted her directorial debut, Flamin' Hot, at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas. Early reviews have already begun pouring in and Longoria said she's "blown away" by the reception so far.

"For me, it was such a blessing to play it in front of a crowd outside of the four people I know. It's amazing!" she exclaimed. "To have that validation and have these amazing reviews come out so quickly, my heart is filled."

Longoria gave an update on her son, Santiago, who's now 4 and a half years old. She said he's "very funny" and jokes he's reaching the age where it's time to "get a job." She shared that he still doesn't understand the idea of Longoria getting red-carpet ready for big events such as the Oscars.

"He keeps going, 'Momma, put this on. Momma, put this on,' and it's like sweats or my pajama top. And it's like, no baby, momma's not going to wear that," Longoria said. "It's a little difficult."

"He came to the screening [of Flamin' Hot] last night in Austin and I'm on stage presenting the cast and he's like, 'Momma! Momma!' I couldn't get through it. He is an attention whore. I want all your attention."

Asked how she made it to Los Angeles in time for the Academy Awards when she was just in Austin the night before, even Longoria was still surprised. "Planes, trains and automobiles," she answered. "I'm not really awake right now."

The 2023 Academy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel airs live on Sunday, March 12 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. In the meantime, keep checking back into ETonline.com for complete Oscars coverage including all the night's big winners.